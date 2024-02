namespace

{

export

enum

{

=

0

,

=

1

,

}

}

namespace

{

export

enum

{

=

0

,

=

2

,

}

}

function

(

:

SomeEnum

,

:

SomeEnum

)

{

// Both used to be compatible - no longer the case,

// TypeScript errors with something like:

//

// Each declaration of 'SomeEnum.B' differs in its value, where '1' was expected but '2' was given.

=

;

=

;

}