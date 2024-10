1

// Under --rewriteRelativeImportExtensions... // these will be rewritten. import * as foo from "./foo.ts" ; import * as bar from "../someFolder/bar.mts" ; // these will NOT be rewritten in any way. import * as a from "./foo" ; import * as b from "some-package/file.ts" ; import * as c from "@some-scope/some-package/file.ts" ; import * as d from "#/file.ts" ; import * as e from "./file.js" ;